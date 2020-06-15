Mechanicsburg's Metro Diner is offering indoor sitdown dining, new menu item

The diner, located at 5600 Carlisle Pike, has reopened its doors and is once again offering classics like Chicken & Waffles, Pot Pie, and Iron City Meatloaf.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Mechanicsburg Metro Diner, located at 5600 Carlisle Pike, announced it has reopened its dining rooms to offer classics like Fried Chicken & Waffles, Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, Chicken Pot Pie, and Iron City Meatloaf.

There's even a new menu item to entice diners to come back -- every Friday, Metro is offering a new Fish Fry Platter, with two North Atlantic cod fillets served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and seasoned fries.

The Metro said it will be committed to preserving the health and safety of guests and staff.

In addition to continued safe sanitation and food handling practices, Metro Diner is taking the following measures for dine-in, in compliance with local government as well as CDC guidelines:

Sanitization : Full sanitization of their dining room prior to reopening, with continued disinfection throughout the day, particularly of high-touch surfaces. Tables, seats/booths, condiments, and payment devices will also be fully sanitized between every party. Hand sanitizer will be readily available for both guests and team members. All menus will be disposable.

: Full sanitization of their dining room prior to reopening, with continued disinfection throughout the day, particularly of high-touch surfaces. Tables, seats/booths, condiments, and payment devices will also be fully sanitized between every party. Hand sanitizer will be readily available for both guests and team members. All menus will be disposable. Distancing : The diner is limiting dining room capacity to allow a minimum of 6 feet between all tables, with no more than 6 guests per table. Servers will maintain a 6 foot distance from guests whenever possible. If there’s a wait, the team will text guests when their table is ready so they can stay in their cars, if preferred.

: The diner is limiting dining room capacity to allow a minimum of 6 feet between all tables, with no more than 6 guests per table. Servers will maintain a 6 foot distance from guests whenever possible. If there’s a wait, the team will text guests when their table is ready so they can stay in their cars, if preferred. Team Wellness : The diner will begin each shift with wellness/temperature checks of their entire team, who will wear clean masks and gloves at all times.

: The diner will begin each shift with wellness/temperature checks of their entire team, who will wear clean masks and gloves at all times. Training: The diner will continue to provide instruction in strict sanitation standards and newly modified service guidelines to every team member.