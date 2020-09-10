Mechanicsburg's annual 'Streets of Treats' event will be held Saturday, Oct. 17

Kids can go trick-or-treating at participating businesses along the borough's Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing required.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg's 25th Annual Streets of Treats events will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, the borough's Chamber of Commerce announced.

The event, held in downtown Mechanicsburg, allows families to take their children trick-or-treating at participating local businesses. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Chamber said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, South Market Street will not be closed this year, the Chamber said. But Chamber member businesses and select civic groups that do not have a downtown storefront will be participating at open spaces along Main Street.

Children are invited to pick up a trick-or-treat bag and a map at the town square at the intersection of Main and Market streets, the Chamber said.

To help maintain as safe an environment as possible, it is asked that participants continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and keeping adequate distance between people not related or together.

"Superheroes wear masks," the Chamber said. "Please be a superhero.