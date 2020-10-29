Mechanicsburg woman charged in deadly stabbing

Alison Morris, 24, is accused of stabbing a man in the leg during a domestic dispute Monday. The victim later succumbed to his injury at the hospital.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that left a man dead Monday in Mechanicsburg.

Alison Morris, 24, was initially charged with recklessly endangering another person in connection to the incident, which occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday in a home on the 1000 block of Nanroc Drive, police say.

She is accused of stabbing a male victim in the leg with a kitchen knife during a domestic incident, according to police. The victim was stabbed in the left leg, police say.

He was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment, where he ultimately succumbed to his injury.

Morris is currently incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail.