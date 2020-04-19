Mechanicsburg teen sews masks to help local hospitals

Abigail says she wants to use her skills and do what she can to protect people.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Cumberland County native, Abigail Arnold, is taking advantage of her extra time at home to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The 13-year-old is sewing face masks to help local hospitals. So far she's stitched together sevens mask and hopes to make many more.

"Even though we have to stay home and can't leave our houses, I think it's an important thing to help the people who are out working so we can stay home."