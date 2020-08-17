Mechanicsburg teen charged with attempted rape of neighbor

Kaleb Disharoon, 15, allegedly entered a woman's home early Sunday morning and attacked her. Disharoon is highly autistic, police say.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A 15-year-old Mechanicsburg juvenile has been charged after entering a woman's home without permission and attempting to rape her, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Newberry Township Police.

Kaleb Disharoon, of the 900 block of Old Silver Springs Road, is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, attempted rape, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated assault, simple assault, and strangulation after his alleged attack on a woman in his neighborhood early Sunday morning, police say.

Disharoon, who is autistic, allegedly entered the victim's home through an unlocked door and began choking her while she slept, police say.

The alleged attack occurred around 2:35 a.m., according to police.

The victim reported that she sleeping in the lower level of her home when the attack began, police say. She told police she was awakened by a person choking her. The attacker eventually began punching her and beating her with a wooden horse statue, the victim reported.

Police say the victim had dark eyes from broken blood vessels that showed signs of the amount of force used by the suspect in choking her, and had deep lacerations on her face and head.

The victim told police the suspect forcibly removed her underwear and attempted to rape her, but was unable to.

He eventually apologized, got tissues and helped the victim clean herself, set a coffee table that had been knocked over upright, and got her a glass of water before fleeing, the victim reported. At that point, she called 911.

Police say the victim believed her attacker lived across the street. She reported she left her front door unlocked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believing she needed to leave it open in case emergency personnel ever needed to come into her house to attend to her.

According to police, a neighbor reported seeing the suspect leaving the victim's house and identified him as Disharoon. He was allegedly talking to himself and walking back and forth up and down the street, the witness told police.

The witness also told police Disharoon was autistic and provided his address.

While police were talking to the witness, the complaint states, the suspect's mother came out of her house and asked what was wrong. She reported her son was highly upset and said he may have left his home while sleepwalking, the complaint states. He had blood on his arms and told her he dreamed he had beaten someone up, she said.

The suspect's mother provided Ring camera footage to police that showed Disharoon leaving the residence at 1:37 a.m. and returning about two hours later, police say. He was allegedly wiping something from his arms when he returned, according to police.