Mechanicsburg man sentenced for bank fraud

Rene Roy, 51, will serve a day in prison and two years of probation for submitting fraudulent records to a credit union to get a lower interest rate on an auto loan.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A 51-year-old Mechanicsburg man will serve one day in prison and two years of probation for committing bank fraud, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Rene Roy submitted fraudulent records to a credit union for auto loans, Freed said. He provided the falsified documents to Belco Community Credit Union in order to get a lower interest rate on an auto loan, causing a loss to the credit union, according to Freed.