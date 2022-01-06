Mechanicsburg man dies after being hit by car on New Year's Eve

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man died on Jan. 1 after he was hit by a car on New Year's Eve morning.
Officials say 64-year-old Christopher Dettrey was walking his dog and crossing Walnut Street at Stouffer Alley in Mechanicsburg when a pickup truck hit him and his dog around 6:40 a.m.
The dog died at the scene and emergency responders transported Dettrey to Hershey Medical Center, where he died of traumatic injuries the next day.
Mechanicsburg police called in Pennsylvania State Police to assist in accident reconstruction. The accident is still under investigation, though the manner of death was ruled accidental.