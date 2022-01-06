Mechanicsburg man dies after being hit by car on New Year's Eve

Officials say the 64-year-old was walking his dog when a pickup truck hit him around 6:40 a.m.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man died on Jan. 1 after he was hit by a car on New Year's Eve morning.

Officials say 64-year-old Christopher Dettrey was walking his dog and crossing Walnut Street at Stouffer Alley in Mechanicsburg when a pickup truck hit him and his dog around 6:40 a.m.

The dog died at the scene and emergency responders transported Dettrey to Hershey Medical Center, where he died of traumatic injuries the next day.