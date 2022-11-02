Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving dog in Mechanicsburg

Police say the dog was struck by a silver sedan Monday at about 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of S. Market St. The driver did not stop at the scene, police said.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Upper Allen Township Police are investigating after a family's dog was struck by a suspected hit-and-run vehicle.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning on the 2300 block of South Market Street, according to police.

The victims reported their pet was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop at the scene. The driver did not provide any identifying information, according to police.

Witnesses said the striking vehicle was a silver sedan, operated by a female driver. The vehicle may have front-end damage, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 717-238-9676.

An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).