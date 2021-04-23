Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce cancels 2021 edition of Jubilee Day due to 'ongoing strain' of the COVID-19 pandemic

It's the second straight year that the annual event has been canceled, organizers say. Prior to 2020, it was only canceled during World War II and once more in 1955.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that Jubilee Day has been cancelled for the second straight summer.

It was cancelled "due to unattainable logistical demands on our municipal partners," the Chamber said. "The ongoing strain that the pandemic has placed on the resources of the collaborating entities has made it difficult to provide the necessary support to hold what has become the unofficial start of summer."

The 2021 edition of the annual event was scheduled for June 17.

“It is extremely disappointing that we have had to cancel Jubilee Day™ for the second year in a row” said Jeff Palm, Executive Director of the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce. “This is an event that is anticipated by many in the community for the social, entertainment, and economic factors.

"It takes the cooperation of many people and agencies to produce an event of this size. However, regardless of all the efforts that have been put forth, we are unable to provide the event this year. We appreciate all that participate in Jubilee Day every year, so we will work to start planning for the 2022 edition.”

Prior to last year, Jubilee Day had only been canceled during World War II (from 1940-45) and during an extreme weather event in 1955, the Chamber said.