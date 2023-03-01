Mechancicsburg Police seek help in identifying theft suspect

Police say the man used a stolen identity to withdraw $9,000 from a victim's account at a PNC Bank on Carlisle Pike last month.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Police are attempting to identify a suspect accused of stealing another man's identity to withdraw $9,000 from a local bank.

According to police, the victim first discovered something amiss on Feb. 6, when he learned his online account with PNC Bank had been compromised. The victim checked his account balance to ensure it was correct and updated his login information with the bank.

On Feb. 7, police said, the victim received an email alert informing him that his account balance had dropped below $100. The victim contacted his bank, a PNC branch located on Carlisle Pike, and was told a male suspect had withdrawn $9,000 from the account using an ID with the victim's information.

The victim was in possession of his ID and bank checks at the time of the alleged theft, police said.

Investigators checked the bank's surveillance system and identified the pictured man as a suspect in the theft, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.