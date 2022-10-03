x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

$1.3 million-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at Cumberland County retailer

The ticket, sold at Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda in Lemoyne, correctly matched all six winning numbers (2-6-7-31-42-45) to win the $1.3 million prize.
Lottery

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing was sold in Cumberland County, the Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (2-6-7-31-42-45) to win the $1.3 million prize, the Lottery said. 

Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse in Lemoyne, where the winning ticket was sold, earned a $10,000 bonus, according to the Lottery.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. 

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. 

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 40,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Cumberland County company lights the sky pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Before You Leave, Check This Out