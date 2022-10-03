$1.3 million-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at Cumberland County retailer

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing was sold in Cumberland County, the Lottery announced Monday.
The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers (2-6-7-31-42-45) to win the $1.3 million prize, the Lottery said.
Glenn Miller's Beer & Soda Warehouse in Lemoyne, where the winning ticket was sold, earned a $10,000 bonus, according to the Lottery.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.
To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 40,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.