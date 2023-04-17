x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cumberland County

Police: Massage therapist allegedly supplied drugs to patient

Police allege that Cumberland County massage therapist Matthew John Perrotta supplied a patient with DMT before massages.
Credit: FOX43

LOWER ALLEN, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of supplying drugs to a patient.

Police say that Matthew John Perrotta gave a patient Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a schedule 1 drug, before massages.

DMT is a hallucinogenic substance that occurs naturally in many plants, according to Medical News Today. The drug produces powerful psychedelic effects.

The arrest warrant comes after an extensive investigation that started last May, police said.

Perrotta was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and harassment.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Carlisle police officer nominated for 'First Responder or Healthcare Worker of the Year'

Before You Leave, Check This Out