Police: Massage therapist allegedly supplied drugs to patient

Police allege that Cumberland County massage therapist Matthew John Perrotta supplied a patient with DMT before massages.

LOWER ALLEN, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of supplying drugs to a patient.

Police say that Matthew John Perrotta gave a patient Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a schedule 1 drug, before massages.

DMT is a hallucinogenic substance that occurs naturally in many plants, according to Medical News Today. The drug produces powerful psychedelic effects.

The arrest warrant comes after an extensive investigation that started last May, police said.