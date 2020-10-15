Massachusetts man charged with murder of 48-year-old Carlisle woman

Sean Roberts, 29, is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of Jodi Sivak, who was found dead in her home at 3:21 a.m. Thursday morning.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police have charged a 29-year-old Massachusetts man with the murder of a 48-year-old Carlisle woman Thursday morning.

Sean Roberts, of Gloucester, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal homicide in the death of Jodi R. Sivak on the first block of E. High St., Carlisle Borough Police say.

Officers were alerted at about 3:21 a.m., police say.

Roberts was still on the scene when police arrived. He allegedly told them he had just "murdered Jodi," and that he had stabbed her in the neck, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Officers found Sivak inside the residence and determined she was deceased.

Roberts was taken into custody and arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Jonathan Birbeck. He was remanded to Cumberland County Prison with no bail, police say.