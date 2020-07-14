Man wanted in Jan. 30 home invasion robbery arrested in the Bronx by U.S. Marshals

Nathanael Arroyo, 19, was taken into custody at 5:30 a.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. — A 19-year-old Cumberland County man suspected of participating in a January 30 home invasion robbery in Mount Holly Springs was arrested Tuesday in the Bronx by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Nathanael Arroyo is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, and related offenses in the alleged robbery. The victim was stabbed with a knife and threatened with a handgun, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Arroyo's alleged co-conspirator, Javier Sabdiel Santos, 20, was arrested in Mechanicsburg on March 27 by U.S. Marshals, Pane said. Santos is also charged in the Jan. 30 robbery.

Arroyo was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Bronx River Avenue in New York. He was returned to Pennsylvania and turned over to the Mount Holly Springs Police Department.