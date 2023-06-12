Man sentenced for striking construction worker in Cumberland County work zone

Dawson Smith struck the victim with his car, causing the worker to be pushed onto the hood of his truck and ultimately propelled into a mailbox, then fled.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was sentenced up to 23 months in prison for striking a construction worker in Cumberland County.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Dawson Smith, 20, drove through a work zone in a pickup truck and swerved into the oncoming lane of travel, ignoring the clear construction cones.

Smith then struck the victim with his car, causing the worker to be pushed onto the hood of his pickup truck and ultimately propelled into a mailbox.

The victim suffered severe back injuries that required surgery and intensive rehabilitation. Smith fled the scene without rendering any aid to the victim.

He then attempted to locate replacement parts to conceal damage to his truck.

After the incident was covered in the news, Smith gave the police a statement acknowledging his involvement in the crash.

As a result of the incident, the victim is no longer able to work as a PennDOT flagger; he is now unable to enjoy many of his hobbies and his daughter has to assist him with travel to doctor's appointments and everyday activities.

Smith pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault by vehicle while in an active work zone, one count of accidents involving death or personal injury, one count of duty of driver in a construction and maintenance area or on a highway safety corridor and one count of driving on roadways landed for traffic.

He was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in Cumberland County Prison, followed by a consecutive period of 24 months probation. Smith has also been ordered to pay fines and perform 100 hours of community service.