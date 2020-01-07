x
Man dies after being struck by dump truck in Cumberland County

Police say the driver initially thought he hit a deer.
Credit: WPMT
US Police Tape

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Carlisle man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck in Penn Township.

David McCall, 20, was struck by a dump truck and killed as he, and another man, walked along Ritner Highway around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police say initially the driver of the truck thought he hit a deer and continued driving but then stopped and after examining his truck realized he might have hit something else.

According to police, the driver contacted them and is cooperating in the investigation.

