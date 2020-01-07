Man dies after being struck by dump truck in Cumberland County

Police say the driver initially thought he hit a deer.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Carlisle man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck in Penn Township.

David McCall, 20, was struck by a dump truck and killed as he, and another man, walked along Ritner Highway around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police say initially the driver of the truck thought he hit a deer and continued driving but then stopped and after examining his truck realized he might have hit something else.