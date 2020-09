Dustin Morrell was 26 at the time of the alleged sexual assaults, Carlisle Police say.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police have charged a 29-year-old Cumberland County man with statutory sexual assault and other charges after they say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2017.

The victim reported the sexual contact occurred at her home. There were 5-10 alleged sexual assaults, the victim reported.