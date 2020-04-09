Man charged with murder in connection to wife's 2012 disappearance acquitted by Cumberland County jury

Hap Seiders, 66, was accused of killing his wife, Rabihan, in 2012 and incinerating her remains in his fireplace. He was acquitted after an 8-day trial.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Silver Springs Township man accused of murdering his wife, who disappeared in 2012, was acquitted Friday by a Cumberland County jury after an eight-day trial.

Hap Seiders was arrested in March 2019 and charged with murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of corpse. The charges were linked to the 2012 disappearance of Rabihan Seiders, his wife, in March 2012.

Rabihan Seiders, 53, was reported missing on April 4, 2012 by her daughter, Valeria Kulbova, who told police that the last call she got from her mother was a missed call around March 25, which was later confirmed to have been a day prior.

Kulbova added that she had access to her mother's email account and the last opened email was on March 24 at 10 a.m.

Kulbova advised that her mother said if anything would happen to her, Hap "did it," the criminal complaint said. Kulbova told police that her mother was afraid that Hap was going to "hit her so hard she would never wake up" and that he was going to "poison her with antifreeze," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors contended Seiders killed Rabiban when she refused to reveal the location of gold coins she had taken from a safe in their home in August 2011 after a domestic dispute.

Seiders then dismembered her body and incinerated it in the fireplace of his home, prosecutors said.

Police recovered several containers of ash, bone and clothing pieces from a fireplace and hearth area in the living room, the criminal complaint said. Blood stains were located inside the home, which contained Rabihan's DNA, according to the complaint.

But Seiders' defense attorney said prosecutors failed to prove Rabihan Seiders was really dead, pointing out that no DNA was recovered from the bones in the box.

Seiders' defense attorney said Rabihan Seiders likely fled from the country, taking more than $1 million of Hap Seiders' assets with her.