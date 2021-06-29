Mechanicsburg man charged with child endangerment during domestic dispute

John Beckey Jr., 37, allegedly held a small child in his arms and stepped into the path of a moving vehicle to prevent the driver from leaving, police say.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A 37-year-old Mechanicsburg man is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person after a domestic incident Monday afternoon, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

John C. Beckey Jr., of the 400 block of Garden Drive, was allegedly holding a small child in his arms when he stepped into the path of a moving vehicle in an attempt to prevent the person inside from leaving, police say.

This act endangered the child, but the child was not harmed, according to police.

Beckey allegedly left the scene before police arrived, so a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was located at a motel in Hampden Township at about 11:55 p.m. and taken into custody, police say.

Beckey was transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. Upper Allen Police were assisted by the Hampden Township Police Department in the service of the warrant.