Man charged after making more than 40 calls to police in one day

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was charged by police after making more than 40 calls to the Cumberland County Communications Center on Tuesday, including 17 to the 911 emergency line.

Jeffrey Girard, 58, did not report any emergencies during any of the calls, and allegedly claimed several times to have information regarding a missing person case, according to Carlisle Police.

Officers determined Girard's information was false.