Police: 3 suspects steal more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Three people have been charged with retail theft after police say they stole more than $2,500 worth of merchandise from two clothing stores at the Capital City Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Juan Camilo Paucar-Fonesca, 19, Edicson Marquez-Parada, 52, and Monica Coria-Olivera, 50, were taken into custody after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the mall for the report of active retail theft at about 1:20 p.m. Mall security officers informed police that a male suspect was seen running out of the mall toward the Sportsman's Warehouse.

As police units arrived in the area, the man entered a white Nissan Murano, police said. Officers were able to stop the vehicle in the parking lot and found it was occupied by three people.

Police learned the three were all seen concealing merchandise in "booster bags" in an American Eagle store, leaving the mall with the stuffed bags in their possession.

The driver of the vehicle initially told police his name was Luis Sanchez-Perez, but later admitted his actual identity was Paucar-Fonesca, according to police.

After being read his Miranda warnings, Paucar-Fonseca admitted to stealing pants from the mall, police claim.

The male passenger was identified as Marquez-Parada, according to police. The female passenger identified herself as Francy Marquez-Parada, but was later found to be Coria-Olvera, a wanted person by U.S. Immigration.

She also admitted to stealing clothing from the mall, police said.

Officers recovered $2,572.63 worth of Aeropostale and American Eagle clothing from within the vehicle, according to police.

Investigators also found other security tags, homemade booster bags, magnets, and a small sickle used to pry tags apart, police said.