Police in Lower Allen Township seek help identifying suspected beer thief

The suspect allegedly unsuccessfully attempted to sneak several cases and six-packs of beer from a Sheetz store in Camp Hill, breaking several bottles before fleeing

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help in identifying a suspected beer thief.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, the pictured suspect entered a Sheetz store on the 1500 block of Cedar Cliff Drive at about 8:20 p.m. on March 20 and went into the store's beer cave, where he tried to conceal and carry several cases and six-packs of beer from the store without being detected.

Instead, police say, the man dropped several bottles of alcohol, breaking them.

When the ruse failed, he grabbed more beer and fled from the store without paying, according to police.

Police stated that the suspect may have already been intoxicated prior to the theft.

The estimated value of the alcohol lost due to breakage or theft was $45, police claim.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored Volkswagen Golf.