Lower Allen Township makes the switch to solar energy

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Lower Allen Township, located in Cumberland County, made the switch to solar power on Monday.

Seth Berry with Solar Renewable Energy says the move will shine a new light on the township’s future.

"The township has about 40 different PPL electric accounts," Berry, a manager at the Mechanicsburg business, said. "So in total, this is going to offset about 95% of their usage."

Berry says similar solar-powered systems are becoming more common across the Commonwealth.

"It's one of the hottest things out in the United States," Berry said. "There's a lot of arrays coming to Pennsylvania.”

Monday's switch also features a unique way to keep the police department covered.

"The parking canopy that we're standing under, it's not a common practice in Pennsylvania yet," Lower Allen Township Manager Tom Vernau said. "Our police department was very excited about this aspect of the project."

Several dozen panels are located on the roof of the canopy, which will keep the department's fleet covered from the elements and help them respond to emergencies quicker.

Energy is generated across two sites, one at the Municipal Service Center and another at the Public Works Facility, where they have installed nearly 1,500 to 1,600 solar panels.

In all, 2,000 panels will power the township’s traffic and street lights, as well as the municipal buildings.

Vernau says it helps leadership think for the future.

"It's green, it's sustainable. We're using solar energy," Vernau said. "So we're drawing less from the grid."

Less electricity taken from the grid doesn’t just help with going green but also saving green. That's good news for township residents.

"The more systems and things that we can save money on, the more we can avoid tax increases."