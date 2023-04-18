Lower Allen Chick-fil-A prepares for April 19 grand opening date

The newest restaurant will be right next to Trader Joe's and will offer three drive-thru lanes alongside its spacious dining room.

LOWER ALLEN, Pa. — The latest addition to the Lower Allen Commons plaza is set to open on Wednesday, April 19 and it's none other than Chick-fil-A.

The Chick-fil-A will be right next to the recently opened Trader Joe's, with both being mere minutes away from the Capital City Mall.

The owner and operator of this location will be Brian Gibson, who is currently also operating a Chick-fil-A in Mechanicsburg.

When asked about the incoming festivities, the Lower Allen Chick-fil-A Facebook page stated, "There will be lots of stuffed cows and other Chick-fil-A swag! We look forward to serving you!"

While this location doesn't have an indoor playground, it will instead offer a sizeable dining area, as well as a three-lane drive-thru.

