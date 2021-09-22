Recent $1 million scratch-off lottery winner will claim his prize in Cumberland County

Ray Boose Jr. recently purchased a $1 million-winning Millionaire Maker Pennsylvania Lottery ticket at Ugo in Mount Holly Springs.

MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. — A Cumberland County man who recently won $1 million in a scratch-off lottery game will receive his commemorative check Thursday at the Mount Holly Springs store where he purchased the ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Ray Boose Jr. bought the winning Millionaire Maker ticket at Ugo on the 400 block of N. Baltimore Avenue last week,

On Thursday, will join Lottery officials and store management at Ugo to collect his prize.