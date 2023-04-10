Loose dogs attack two people and their dogs

Upper Allen Township Police Department were dispatched to Winding Hills Development to investigate a reported dog attack.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Northern Spy Drive in the Winging Hills Development on April 8 at 7 p.m. to investigate a reported dog attack.

According to police, two dogs that were running loose injured two people, as well as their dogs, in separate attacks.

The attack left both people injured, as well as their dogs, with an officer describing one of the dog's injuries as being 'severe'.

Police captured the loose dogs, and they were returned to their home where they began the mandated Pennsylvania Dog Law quarantine process.