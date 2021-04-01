Limited number of Farm Show potato donuts will be available at Harrisburg-area GIANT and Karns Foods locations during this year's virtual Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Farm Show powdered sugar potato donuts available for purchase can be found in the bakery section of GIANT and Karns Foods stores beginning Jan. 8.

One of the many drawbacks to the virtual format of this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show is the lack of access to the Food Court -- and the delicious goodies therein.

Fear not, Farm Show fans.

Those who shop at GIANT Food Store or Karns Foods locations in the Harrisburg area might be able to get their hands on one delicious Farm Show treat.

The Pennsylvania Co-Operative of Potato Growers announced Monday that customers will be able to purchase fresh potato donuts at local GIANT and Karns Foods stores in the Harrisburg area during the week of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held virtually from Jan. 9-16.

“We are excited that virtual Farm Show viewers will still be able to enjoy fresh Pennsylvania Farm Show potato donuts this year,” said Nathan Tallman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers. Inc. “Potato donuts are a traditional Pennsylvania Farm Show favorite. “Besides their deliciousness, they embody the best of our local farmers from across the commonwealth growing safe, nutritious potatoes with local flavor.”

A limited supply of Pennsylvania Farm Show powdered sugar potato donuts will be available for purchase at the following locations.

Participating GIANT locations:

6560 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

136 Kline Village, Harrisburg

450 East Main Street, Middletown

3777 Peters Mountain Road, Halifax

1250 Cocoa Avenue, Hershey

12 Newport Plaza, Newport

255 Cumberland Parkway, Mechanicsburg

130 Old York Road, New Cumberland

3301 Trindle Road, Camp Hill

277 Hershey Road, Hummelstown

4211 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg

5301 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg

2300 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

4510 Marketplace Way, Enola

5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg

6301 Grayson Road, Harrisburg

Participating Karns Foods locations:

6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg

1023 State Street, Lemoyne

413 Forge Road, Boiling Springs

4870 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

35 Centre Drive, New Bloomfield

731 Cherry Drive, Hershey

101 South Union Street, Middletown

10 Newberry Commons, Goldsboro

1706 Spring Road, Carlisle

“Each year, The GIANT Company looks forward to being a part of the Pennsylvania Farm Show and celebrating an industry that we love,” said Serena Corrigan, regional marketing manager of the GIANT Company. “We’re proud to be a part of this year’s virtual event and we’re especially excited to be able to bring a taste of the Farm Show to our customers in the Harrisburg area by offering the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers’ famed donuts – while supplies last!”

The Pennsylvania Farm Show powdered sugar potato donuts available for purchase can be found in the bakery section of GIANT and Karns Foods stores beginning Friday, January 8.

“Karns Foods is excited to be working with the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers to make their famous potato donuts available at all of our locations,” said Andrea Karns, vice president of marketing and sales, Karns Foods. “Pennsylvania agriculture is such a key part of our state’s culture and this is a delicious way to celebrate it.”

This year’s show will take place through a virtual format due to the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and keeping public health a top priority.