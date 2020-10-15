Lara Trump appeals to female voters at Cumberland County campaign event

The president's daughter-in-law sought to energize female Pennsylvania voters, whose support for President Donald Trump is flagging, according to recent polls.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — With less than three weeks until the election, Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, campaigned in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

The event was held at Allenberry Resort in Boiling Springs.

Lara Trump’s message focused on rebuilding the economy, rolling back some state-ordered COVID mitigation efforts, and energizing female voters.

Recent polls suggest President Donald Trump’s support has been flagging with suburban Pennsylvanian women, a key demographic that helped push him to victory in the Keystone State in 2016.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden draws support from 59 percent of suburban Pennsylvanian women, while 41 percent support Trump, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Statewide, the margin is even greater; 61 percent of Pennsylvanian women support Biden, while 38 percent support Trump.

At a rally Tuesday in Johnstown, Pa. the president appealed directly to suburban women.

“But suburban women should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood,” Trump said. “I ended the regulation that brought crime to suburbs and you’re going to live the American dream. That’s what you’re going to do.”

When FOX43 asked Lara Trump whether the poll numbers were a cause for concern, she expressed doubt over their accuracy.

“The polls were wrong in 2016. I actually think they’re even more inaccurate now,” she said. “I truly do not think people are not honest with pollsters. We play this game like we’re behind every second until we win on Nov. 3.”

Both presidential candidates are focusing heavily on Pennsylvania, a battleground state that will likely prove crucial to winning the election.

The Biden campaign held an event Wednesday in Harrisburg, where elected state officials highlighted early voting efforts.