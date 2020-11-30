Knock, knock. Who's there? Three persons of interest, police say

These three people are persons of interest in a case involving a stolen vehicle last Friday, Lower Allen Township Police say. They're looking for help in ID'ing them

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are looking for help in identifying three suspicious persons who knocked on several doors in the early morning hours last Friday.

The three young men are persons of interest in a case involving a stolen vehicle, according to police. It is believed they abandoned the vehicle after crashing it in a neighboring development in Fairview Township, police say.

The men were observed knocking on several doors and asking residents to contact an Uber driver for them, police say. When their requests were denied, the trio continued walking on foot. They were also seen walking through a back yard in the area, according to police.