Inmate found dead in cell at SCI Camp Hill, prison officials say

Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell by staff performing rounds Tuesday morning.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found dead in his cell this morning, prison officials said.

Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive during staff rounds, Acting Superintendent William Nicklow reported.

Emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Penn State Life Lion EMS arrived, according to Nicklow, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 a.m.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

McLaughlin was serving a 8-to 20-year sentence for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse by Forcible Compulsion out of Mercer County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since August 27, 2020, Nicklow said.