Say biscuit! Camp Hill K9 officer Det. Gibbs is included in this year's high school yearbook photos

Gibbs and his human partner, Officer Joe Capers, serve the school's students by helping them relieve stress and anxiety. He is also quite photogenic.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County school district recently found a heartwarming way to honor its facility K9 friend.

K9 Detective Gibbs, a community outreach officer with the Camp Hill Police Department, recently was invited to pose for a yearbook photo along with other students. Gibbs is partnered with the Camp Hill School District's resource officer, Joe Capers.

Gibbs is the school district's first K9 facility dog. He joined the police department last July through the Honor 25: The Jonathan Fagna Memorial Scholarship, which pays for the costs of his care.

The Honor 25: Jonathan Fagna Scholarship was created to honor the memory of Jonathan Fagna, a Camp Hill alumnus who died in 2018 due to anaphylactic shock.