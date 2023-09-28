Pa. man already serving time for sexual assault indicted on child porn charges by federal grand jury

James Sollenberger, 54, pleaded guilty last year to the sexual assault of an underage victim. The grand jury indicted him for producing and distributing child porn.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Blair County man already serving time for sexually assaulting a child in Cumberland County was indicted by a federal grand jury for producing and distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Thursday.

James Sollenberger, 54, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Court last year to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to 12 years and ordered to register as a Megan's Law sex offender for the remainder of his life.

On Thursday, he was indicted by the grand jury for enticing a minor to engage in sex acts for the purpose of creating and distributing child pornography, Karam said.

The indictment alleges that the offenses occurred in 2017, according to Karam.

He allegedly distributed the child pornography on March 21, 2017, Karam said.

Sollenberger faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in federal prison, followed by a period of supervised release.