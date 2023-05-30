Police charge two Scranton men with trying to pass counterfeit bills at Cumberland County McDonald's

James Edwards, 31, and Colin Tighe, 35, are charged with forgery, theft by deception and possessing an instrument of crime, East Pennsboro Police said.

ENOLA, Pa. — Two northeast Pennsylvania men have been charged with attempting to pass counterfeit money at a Cumberland County McDonald's restaurant last week.

James Edwards, 31, and Colin Tighe, 35, both of Scranton, were identified and charged with forgery, possessing an instrument of crime, and theft by deception after an investigation by East Pennsboro Police, the police department said Tuesday.

According to police, Tighe and Edwards tried to pass the phony money at a McDonald's on the 400 block of North Enola Road at about 8:03 p.m. on May 23. The suspects left the restaurant before police arrived, police said, but were later apprehended and taken into custody.