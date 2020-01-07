The Mechanicsburg-based school has completed the two-year process of obtaining university status, and made the change official today

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — It's official: Messiah College is now Messiah University.

The Mechanicsburg-based school made its name change official on Wednesday.

The Messiah College Board of Trustees originally announced its decision and planning to pursue university status in October 2018. In the following months, the school said in a press release, Messiah’s leadership engaged the process with its accrediting body, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education for approval to officially become a university on Wednesday.

“Messiah College becoming Messiah University is an important and natural next step in the growth and maturation of our institution,” said Messiah President Kim Phipps. “In many ways, university status is a much more accurate reflection of how Messiah has functioned for several years now.

"Our future as Messiah University holds tremendous promise and opportunity. But even in the midst of change and progress, our commitment to institutional mission, academic quality, Christian faith formation and the promotion of the common good remains steadfast.”

Messiah University will welcome its first incoming undergraduate and graduate classes this August, and the Class of 2021 will be the first official graduates of the University.

The school said it already reflects a multiple-School university structure and offers an extensive mix of undergraduate and graduate programs in both the liberal and applied arts and sciences—including expansion to master’s and doctorate programs since 2009.

The University is committed to launching new educational programs designed for the needs of a rapidly changing workforce—most recently adding accelerated programs in athletic training and occupational therapy that allow students to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in just five years.

“We’ve engaged students across all stages of higher learning—as early as high school students in our dual-enrolled programs to our recent launch of adult degree programs—online undergraduate degrees and certificates designed for busy working professionals,” Phipps said.

The school said its move to university paves the way for even greater educational innovation and expanded academic, corporate and community partnerships. Because university status is more widely understood by international, graduate and non-traditional students, it creates opportunities for the University to expand its recruitment among those populations.

Adopting university status also opens new doors for Messiah University for other global partnerships including internships, study abroad, scholarship and research connections, as well and ministry, outreach and service opportunities, the school said.

“Our promise to students is that a Messiah University education will help them to see themselves, their faith, their world and their possibilities in exciting new ways. We are thrilled to celebrate this significant transformation,” Phipps said, “not just from college to university—but through the transformation in the lives of our students and alumni.”

As part of its transition to university, Messiah also collaborated with current and prospective students and alumni to research and launch an institutional brand refresh, including the development of a new university logo and new marketing messaging and visuals to communicate its “see anew” brand platform.