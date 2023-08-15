Rolling stop planned for Wednesday along I-81 South near Shippensburg, PennDOT says

The stop is scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. as a precaution due to blasting work at a construction site in the area, according to PennDOT.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — For the second time in less than a week, rolling stops are planned along a stretch of Interstate 81 near Shippensburg in Cumberland County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The rolling stops are scheduled for Wednesday, and are a necessary precaution for scheduled blasting work as part of a construction project at a business development project along Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174) near the interstate, PennDOT said.

Weather permitting, there will be a single blast near Exit 29 of I-81 (Route 174/King St.) sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., PennDOT said.

As a safety precaution, there will be a rolling stop of up to 10 minutes on I-81 South, beginning about 1,000 feet north of the exit while this work is performed. There will be no restrictions on northbound I-81 at this location, PennDOT said.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles in the area, PennDOT said.

There were similar rolling stops in place along the interstate in both directions last Friday, according to PennDOT.

