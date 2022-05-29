Eight people sent to hospital after crashes on Interstate 81

Officials say the southbound lane was closed between Exit 52: Middlesex and Exit 49: High St for a period of time.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 2022.

At least 8 people were sent to the hospital after two crashes on Interstate 81 Saturday afternoon.

According to Cumberland County 911 Dispatch, a motorcycle crash just before 4 p.m. on May 28. on the northbound lane at mile-marker 49 left one person injured.

Officials say around 4:15 p.m., another crash occurred on the southbound lane, across from the first crash.

The second crash, which involved a van, left at least seven people injured, according to dispatchers.

Officials say I-81 southbound was closed between Exit 52: Middlesex and Exit 49: High St for several hours.