Historic Cumberland County building damaged in fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Boiling Springs Mill built in the 18th century in Cumberland County was damaged on Saturday night by a fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the historic mill, now turned into apartments, located on the 100 block of Bucher Hill Road around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Fire Chief Tim Yingst of the Citizen's Fire Company said the fire started on the fourth-floor balcony and fire escape, then it spread to the rest of the fourth-floor and attic.

Everyone got out of the building safely and none of the tenants reported any injuries.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Yingst said the third and fouth-floors along with the roof, were significantly damaged in the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Our Central Pennsylvania Chapter Disaster Action Team is en route to a multi-family fire affecting an estimated 15 units in the 100 Block of Bucher Hill Road in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County.

Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/TcssVVWZUB — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) January 30, 2022

According to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, the following streets are closed on Sunday morning while crews clean up after last night's fire; Race Street, Mountain Road, and Bucher Hill Road.