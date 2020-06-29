Harrisburg will host 'safe' Fourth of July celebration Saturday at City Island

Food trucks will be spaced 30 feet apart, and social distancing and facemasks will be strongly encouraged. Fireworks will be launched at 9:15 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg's July 4 celebration will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event will go on, Mayor Eric Papenfuse announced Monday.

Harrisburg will skip its typical Independence Day Celebration along Riverfront Park and instead will offer a safe celebration on City Island, Papenfuse said in a press release.

“I’m very excited for this year’s event” said Papenfuse. “We look forward to celebrating Independence Day in a safe way."

Food trucks on City Island will offer takeout food, allowing attendees to enjoy some of their favorite Fourth of July treats while still practicing social distancing. The trucks will be spaced 30 feet apart to provide ample space for lines to form, and there will be markers on the ground to ensure patrons remain six feet apart while they wait.

"Social distancing encouragers" will also be on site to remind people to maintain a safe distance, Papenfuse said.

Facemasks are strongly encouraged for those who attend the event.

Attendees may take their food home, or spread out along the park with charis and blankets. No seating will be provided.

Handwashing stations will also be available throughout Riverfront Park.

There will be online band performances and virtual children's activities available during the celebration, and City Island activities like water golf and the railroad will be open.

“Saturday Nights in the City,” featuring expanded outdoor dining options at numerous city restaurants, will also continue from 5-10pm.

A foodie guide with menu items and participating trucks along with a complete event schedule will be available at harrisburgpa.gov/July4th and on the Facebook Event.

Fireworks will be held at 9:15pm and can be viewed from miles of space along both the East and West Shore. Social distancing practices should be followed while enjoying the fireworks.

Live stream fireworks will also be available on Facebook and Channel 20.

The Market Square Garage will offer $10 discounted special event parking, City Island parking will be $5 and street parking is free.