2022 Harrisburg St. Patrick's Day Parade will be held in the city March 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Harrisburg St. Patrick's Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, the Harrisburg Downtown Investment District announced this week.

The parade will begin on the Market Street Bridge, continue along 2nd Street, turn onto North Street and then loop back down Front Street before finishing on City Island. A map of the route is available here.

The parade will feature an assortment of entertainment, with eight Irish pipe and drum bands, fan-favorite fire trucks, adorable animals, festive floats, Star Wars characters, Irish dance groups, local bands, and much more.

“We are pleased to be hosting this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and are excited to show off more of our downtown business community," said Todd Vander Woude, executive director of the Harrisburg Downtown Investment District. "We invite you and your family to join us for a great day downtown."

The parade is sponsored by Cargill, Ace Distributing, McGrath’s Irish Pub, Strawberry Square, JB Lovedraft’s MicroPub, Café Fresco, Bourbon Street Saloon, Zembie’s Sports Tavern, Mosquito Joe, Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg, JP Lilley Virtual Event Production and SP+ Park Harrisburg.

Before the parade steps off, the Lucky Charm Race will be held, kicking off the day's festivities. Those interested can sign up here.

Free metered street parking is available for four hours on Saturday by downloading the Parkmobile app using the code “LUVHBG” at checkout.

Additionally, the Market Square parking garage on Second and Chestnut streets will be offering $10 event parking all day. Free parking is also available after 5 p.m. in the downtown district.