Harrisburg man wanted for fleeing from Cumberland county police

A warrant is issued for a man police say fled from officers at a traffic stop in December.

On December 16, Lower Allen Township Police say they tried to pull over a Gray Jeep Cherokee on Route 15, near the 581 on-ramp, for window tinting violations and erratic driving.

The driver of the SUV, later identified as Marquell Action Watson, 30, Harrisburg, pulled onto the shoulder, but did not stop.

He eventually stopped on the shoulder of Route 581 near mile-marker 6.2, but became irate with officers commands to turn off the vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers tried to pursue Watson, but discontinued after they say he reached speeds in excess of 110 mph.