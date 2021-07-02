Harrisburg-area officials partner with Waze to share data and improve traffic conditions in the region

Designed as a free, two-way data share of publicly available traffic information, Waze for Cities Data creates greater efficiency, deeper insights and safer roads.

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission on Friday announced a data-sharing partnership with Waze, a navigation platform creating community.

Designed as a free, two-way data share of publicly available traffic information, Waze for Cities Data creates greater efficiency, deeper insights and safer roads for citizens of the Harrisburg Region along with nearly 1,500 other partners around the world.

“We are always looking for partnerships to improve the quality of life for our residents," said Jeff Haste, Dauphin County Commissioner and Chairman of the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. "The partnership with Waze will be a benefit to our residents and the visitors to our region.”

Waze for Cities Data gives municipal leaders an unprecedented look at real-time road activity, empowering partners to harness driver insights to improve congestion and make better informed planning decisions.

Established as a two-way data share, Waze provides partners with incident and slow-down information directly from the source: drivers themselves.

In exchange, TCRPC will provide real-time government-reported construction and road closure data to Waze "to return one of the most succinct, thorough overviews of current road conditions today," the company said in a press release announcing the partnership.

TCRPC Executive Director Steve Deck said the partnership allows for a deeper understanding of regional traffic patterns as they occur. This data exchange will provide significant benefit not only to municipalities in the Tri-County Region, but to motorists who travel through it.

“We are thrilled to partner with Waze to gain a deeper understanding of real-time conditions,” Deck said. “Road sensors and cameras are cost-prohibitive and can’t scale to every corner of our region. The context Waze provides us in terms of what is happening and why traffic conditions are being affected in near real-time is invaluable to our transportation planning program.”

Dani Simons, Head of Waze for Cities, said, “We’re excited to empower our new partner, Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, with powerful data insights that will help them make informed planning decisions and improve existing regional infrastructure.”