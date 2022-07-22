TSA stops Mechanicsburg woman from boarding flight with loaded handgun at Harrisburg International Airport

The woman was attempting to carry a loaded .380 handgun onto her flight in a carry-on bag Thursday, the TSA said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg woman who attempted to carry a loaded .380-caliber handgun onto her flight at Harrisburg International Airport Thursday was thwarted by a Transportation Security Administration officer at a security checkpoint, the TSA said Friday.

This is at least the fourth such incident reported by the TSA at the airport this year.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun and ammunition in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the police were alerted, the TSA said.

TSA also forwarded the incident to be followed up with the issuance of a federal financial civil penalty.

“Bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “It’s an accident waiting to happen. Travelers should know better. Guns have been prohibited from being carried onto planes for decades before TSA even existed. So it should be no surprise when someone is stopped at our checkpoint and is then heavily fined by TSA.”

The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint, the agency said.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, the TSA said.

Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, according to the TSA, which has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and travelers should check into firearm laws before they decide to travel with their guns. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident, the TSA said. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.