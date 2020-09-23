Group plans 'Back the Blue' rally in Carlisle Saturday

The rally, organized by former Carlisle mayor Kirk Wilson, is for those 'who want to show their support for law enforcement,' he said.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A group led by former Carlisle mayor Kirk Wilson is planning a "Back the Blue" rally for those who want to show their support for law enforcement this weekend in the borough.

The rally will begin at noon in the Carlisle Events parking lot with an entrance in the 100 block of Clay Street.

It is not inside the Carlisle Fairgrounds, but adjacent to it, organizers say.

“Hateful rhetoric, police injuries and killings in the line of duty must stop,” Wilson said in a press release. “People who know nothing about law enforcement are calling to defund the police and reduce funding for police. Doing so will only result in unsafe neighborhoods and rising crime.

“Those serving in law enforcement must know most citizens across the country have their backs. Elected officials who do not stand up against lawlessness in their communities should be ashamed of themselves and step down from public office.”

Speakers include State Senator Mike Regan, former US Marshal; Rev. Robert Goodall, pastor at Bibleway-Hibener Memorial Church of God in Christ, Carlisle; Pastor Chuck Kish, nationally-recognized police chaplain, State Rep. Barbara Gleim, Carlisle; State Rep. Dawn Keefer, whose husband is a retired Pennsylvania State Police Trooper; and Jim French, retired Baltimore County Police Officer.

Other participants are expected to be added to the program this week.

David O’Donnell of Carlisle will sing the National Anthem.

RJ Harris, morning radio personality on WHP Radio 580, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The parking lot will open at 11:15 a.m.