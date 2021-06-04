Gov. Wolf thanks grocery store workers, now eligible for vaccine

Gov. Tom Wolf visited a Weis grocery store in Enola April 6 to highlight expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and thank grocery store employees.

ENOLA, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf visited a Weis grocery store in Enola April 6 to highlight expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Grocery store workers are among the employees of four industries that became eligible for the vaccine on March 31. The other three are law enforcement, firefighters, and food and agriculture workers.

Gov. Wolf attended the vaccination of a Weis employee and thanked Pennsylvania’s 180,000 grocery store employees for continuing to work through the pandemic.

The governor said grocery store workers were not included in Phase 1A because the CDC didn’t recommend doing so, but that the state did take other measures to assist them.

“The state did hazard pay programs to try to recognize the importance of frontline workers,” Gov. Wolf said.

Gov. Wolf also responded to three Republican state senators saying they plan to introduce legislation to ban a state vaccine passport program.