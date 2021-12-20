Gov. Wolf announces $6 million in Keystone Communities Program funding for 22 counties, including Cumberland, Lancaster, and York

The City of Lancaster received $450,000 for a streetscape improvement project along South Ann and Juniata Streets, Wolf's office said in a press release.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced $6 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 34 projects in 22 counties across Pennsylvania, including projects in Cumberland, Lancaster and York.

“The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” Wolf said in a press release. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”

Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved approximately $38 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund 247 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the program.

Among the Central Pennsylvania projects to receive funding are:

Cumberland County

Center for Independent Living of Central Pennsylvania: $200,000 for the Home Accessible Services program to assist adults and people with disabilities in multiple counties

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster: $450,000 for a streetscape improvement project along South Ann and Juniata Streets in the city’s designated Elm Street neighborhood

York County