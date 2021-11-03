Goodwill to host hiring event at Camp Hill outlet on March 18

The company will be looking to fill positions at its locations in Camp Hill and Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Goodwill Keystone Area announced it will hold an onsite hiring event on March 18 at its outlet store in Camp Hill.

The company will be looking to fill positions at its locations in Camp Hill and Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, Goodwill said.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Outlet and Donation Center, located at 3825 Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill.

Goodwill will be interviewing individuals for the following open positions:

Camp Hill

material handlers

material handlers/special surplus goods

donated clothing sorter

donated housewares sorter

supply clerk new goods coordinator

Elizabethtown

donated clothing sorter and donated housewares sorter

Interested applicants are required to pre-apply for a position by visiting yourgoodwill.org/employment or by texting GKAJOBS to 474747, Goodwill said.

Upon arrival at the March 18 event, applicants can ask a store sales associate to direct them to Goodwill’s human resources staff.

Applicants must bring a resume to the event and need to wear a face covering at all times while inside the store, Goodwill said. Applicants who have questions can email hr@yourgoodwill.org.