GIANT to open Beer & Wine Eatery at New Cumberland location

The store located on 130 Old York Road is one of 117 GIANT locations now offering beer and wine

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — The GIANT Company announced the opening of three new Beer & Wine Eateries in Pennsylvania, including one in Cumberland County.

The local eatery is at the GIANT location on 130 Old York Road, New Cumberland. The other two are located in Bloomsburg and Scranton, GIANT said.

Customers will find hundreds of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with an immense wine selection in each Beer & Wine Eatery, GIANT said.

Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option where they can create their own six-packs from a variety of craft beers. They can also choose from take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs, and salads.

All three eateries are open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. GIANT enforces a 100% proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales. To protect the community, associates will ask for proper identification – a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card – from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.