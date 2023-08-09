GIANT, Kellogg companies partner up for $20,000 donation to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

A trailer full of nutritious food and a $20,000 donation is going toward the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank just before back-to-school season begins.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A trailer full of nutritious food and a $20,000 donation is going toward the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank ahead of back-to-school season.

The GIANT Company and Kellogg Company joined forces Wednesday to support Pennsylvania families in need. Representatives from both companies volunteered, sorting and packing food to distribute through Central Pennsylvania Food Bank's network of community partners.

“As a grocer, we have the responsibility to connect families – no matter their circumstances – to food. It is essential to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” said Parag Shah, the vice president of omnichannel merchandising at the GIANT Company's center store.

“We are so grateful for supplier partners like Kellogg Company who share our vision of strengthening food access for all. Together, we are proud to support Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as today’s donation is truly making a difference in helping families prepare for the busy back-to-school season," he continued.

According to a press release by the company, the two companies have donated 115 million meals over the last thirty years.

Feeding America reports that in Pennsylvania nearly two million people, including 500,000 children, don't know where their next meal is coming from.

Recognizing this need, Kellogg Company's donation is part of its Better Days Promise strategy to create better days for three billion people by 2030.

“With continued increasing demand in food pantries throughout the 27 Central Pennsylvania counties we serve, the donation today of food and funds by Kellogg Company and The GIANT Company will help us provide almost 120,000 meals,” said Joe Arthur the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.