Maintenance worker at Cumberland County retirement community accused of stealing $30,000 worth of jewelry

Gary Troup, 52, of Camp Hill, was a maintenance worker at Bethany Village West in Mechanicsburg when he stole more than $30,000 worth of jewelry from 12 homes in the area. He then pawned of the stolen goods, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Authorities began an investigation on Jan. 11, when one of Troup's alleged victims contacted police to report a theft from their home that had occurred in late 2022, police said.