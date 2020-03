The flames did spread into the home with minimal damage, the fire department says.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A garage was destroyed in a fire in Sliver Spring Township Saturday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Silver Spring Community Fire responded to the first block of North Road for a garage fire, officials say.

The flames did spread into the home with minimal damage, the fire department says.

One resident is being assisted with the American Red Cross.